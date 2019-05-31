× Tow Truck Driver Fatally Struck by Big Rig in Hit-and-Run on the 5 Freeway Near Castaic

A big rig driver fled the scene after striking and killing a tow truck driver who was working alongside the 5 Freeway near Castaic on Friday evening, officials said.

The crash took place about 8:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, north of Templin Highway, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

The tow truck driver was in the process of towing a broken down vehicle when his truck was struck by the big rig, logs show.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.

The involved big rig was initially described by witnesses as red and black, hauling a double trailer filled with some sort of rocks, possibly fitted with Arizona license plates, officials said.

The CHP issued a Sig Alert for the two right-hand lanes of the freeway as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information can reach the CHP’s Newhall-area office at 661-294-5540.