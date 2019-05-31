Trump Ends Summer Ethanol Ban Meant to Prevent Smog

Corn grows near Adkins Energy October 4, 2004 near Lena, Illinois. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Corn growers suffering from the double blows of President Trump’s trade war with China and catastrophic flooding got a boost Friday from the Environmental Protection Agency.

In a move intended as a pick-me-up for the ethanol industry, the agency announced finalized plans to end a federal ban on summer-time sales of gasoline mixed with higher amounts of ethanol.

It was sharply criticized by both the oil industry, which doesn’t want to lose more market share to ethanol, a corn-based biofuel, and by environmentalists, who say the change undoes anti-smog regulations.

The new rule allowing year-round sales — something the ethanol industry has long fought for — is essentially an aid package for anxious Midwestern farmers whose votes are critical for Trump’s reelection campaign.

