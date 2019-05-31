USA Basketball giveaway

The USA Men’s Basketball team has battled Spain in the final round in two of the last three Olympics. Now you can see some of your favorite superstars like James Harden and Kevin Durant take on their Olympic rivals one more time. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 11am on Tuesday June 4th for your chance to win a four pack of tickets plus parking to see the USA Men’s Basketball team take on Spain at the Honda Center on Friday August 16th. Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker will be on the court that day, meaning basketball doesn’t have to end in June!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

