Ventura Man Shot by Police Officer During Alleged Attack Formally Arrested

A Ventura man who was shot by a police sergeant after attacking the sergeant with his own baton at the Ventura County Government Center last month was formally arrested Thursday after being released from the hospital, authorities said.

Christopher Doile Hammons Hays, 38, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer and resisting an officer causing injury, according to Ventura County booking records.

Hays had been hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wounds since the April 1 incident at the facility at 800 S. Victoria Avenue in Ventura, Ventura Sheriff’s Department Senior Deputy Cyrus Zadeh said.

The strange series of events began about 8:30 a.m., when Hays began making a string of phone calls to the Ventura Police Department in which he threatened to kill officers and plant bombs at the police station, as well as local schools, Zadeh said in a written statement.

Police went to Hays’ home, but he was not there, Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Jenkins said in the days following the officer-involved shooting. Officers learned Hays may have headed to the Ventura County Government Center and relayed his description to patrol officers.

Ventura Police Department Sgt. Sam Harbert found Hays in the parking lot of the government center, officials said.

“Hays verbally threatened Sergeant Harbert and then physically assaulted him,” Zadeh said. “During the assault, Hays gained control of Sergeant Harbert’s baton and used it to strike Sergeant Harbert’s arm and head.”

Harbert used a Taser in an attempt to subdue the 6-foot 5-inch-tall Hays, but it failed, sheriff’s officials said.

“Sergeant Harbert then fired two shots that struck Hays in the abdomen and ended the attack,” according to Zadeh.

No motive for the alleged threats and attack has been given.

The sergeant, described as a 28-year law enforcement veteran, was treated for injuries and released from the hospital the same day.

Bail for Hays has been set at $250,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled June 3 in Ventura County Superior Court, records show.