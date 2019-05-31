Woman, 27, Arrested in Suspected DUI Crash That Killed 3 People in Monterey County

Authorities in Northern California say a woman suspected of driving under the influence veered onto the opposite side of the road and crashed head-on against another car, killing three people.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jessica Madueno tells KSBW-TV the 27-year-old woman was driving Friday on a road near the Mark Ryan Estates in Prunedale, just eight miles north of Salinas, when she crashed against a car carrying four people. The driver of that car survived and was taken to a hospital with major injures.

Madueno says the 27-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

She says investigators believe the woman may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She has not been identified.

