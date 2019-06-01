1 Killed, 3 Hurt in Shooting at Suspected Drug Party in West Covina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting at a West Covina house party left one young person dead and three minors injured, officials said Saturday.

A male individual between 16 and 20 years old died at the scene Friday night in the 300 block of North Hollow Avenue near Workman and Sunset avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Two boys suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and were hospitalized after officers found them and the other male in the backyard, Sgt. Richard Biddle told KTLA.

Investigators later learned that another partygoer took an injured girl to a hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, Biddle said.

Officers responded to the location at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about shots fired. They arrived to dozens of young people fleeing from the home, which authorities believe was rented short-term for a "nos party," a gathering where attendees consume nitrous oxide, or laughing gas.

Authorities did not see any alcohol but found empty balloons on the street, Biddle said.

The event was neither a family or graduation party, the sergeant said. He said he's heard rumors that the party drew people, a total of about 30 to 40 individuals, through social media.

The Sheriff's Department believes a fistfight happened before the shooting. Biddle asked witnesses who have not come forward to speak to authorities.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.