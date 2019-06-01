× 1 Wounded, 1 Detained Following “Possible Shooting” in Riverside

A woman was injured an a man was taken into custody following a “possible shooting” Saturday in the Lake Hills neighborhood of Riverside, authorities said.

Few details were released regarding the incident, which was first reported about 1:35 p.m. at a home in the 16000 block of Jordana Circle, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Three children were removed from the home unharmed, officials added.

Information regarding the nature and circumstances of the violence was not available.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies encountered two adult victims “suffering from injuries resulting from a possible shooting.”

The Sheriff’s Department announced about 6:45 p.m. that the investigation had determined there was one victim, a woman, and one suspect, a man, who had been taken into custody.

The investigation was turned over to homicide detectives, sheriff’s officials said. It was not clear whether the victim had succumbed to her wounds.

No further detail were available.

“No additional updates to follow,” the Sheriff’s Department statement said.

