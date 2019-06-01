2 Flee After Being Chased by Robbery Victim at Pico Rivera Graduation Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people who robbed graduation partygoers in Pico Rivera managed to escape after one of the victims chased them for nearly half a mile, officials said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 8400 block of Buhman Avenue after receiving a call about a home invasion incident at around 2:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

People were leaving a graduation party held at the home when two individuals wearing bandanas on their faces entered the house and demanded cellphones and money, the Sheriff's Department said. Investigators described the perpetrators as black and male.

When the robbers fled the scene in a gray sedan, one of the victims in the house decided to follow the pair in his car, according to officials.

Authorities said the victim rear-ended the gray sedan at Passons Boulevard and Telegraph Road, a major intersection where several businesses are located. The suspects, however, were able to escape.

Officials provided no further details.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.