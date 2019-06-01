Big-Rig Driver Sought After Fatally Striking Tow Truck Operator on 5 Freeway Near Castaic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Saturday are looking for a big-rig driver who fled after fatally striking a tow truck operator who was changing a disabled vehicle's tire on the 5 Freeway near Castaic.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on the southbound 5 Freeway, about 3 miles north Templin Highway, at around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The male victim was assisting a motorist when a truck with two trailers carrying rocks hit him, according to CHP. The tow truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP described the big rig as possibly black and red or black and white with Arizona license plates.

The incident shut down two lanes of the freeway, which reopened just after midnight.

Officials have not identified the victim.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

34.489036 -118.625655