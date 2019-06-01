Box Truck Driver Sought After Running Over, Killing Bicyclist in Boyle Heights

A bicyclist died Friday night after he he was run over by a box truck while riding a bike in Boyle Heights by a big rig, which then fled the scene, officials said.

Jaime Ramirez, 24, of Maywood died in the 9:30 p.m. collision at Lorena and 8th streets, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

He was riding south along Lorena Street in between two traffic lanes just prior to the deadly crash, officials said.

“As the bicyclist approached 8th Street, he was unable to maintain control of bicycle, fell onto the street and ended up under a 40-foot box trailer that was traveling on the No. 2 lane,” according to the police statement. “The bicyclist was struck by the trailer’s tires.”

The truck continued driving without stopping to help, police said. Paramedics pronounced Ramirez dead at the scene.

A witness chased after the box truck and managed to take a picture of the trailer’s license plate, officials said. The crash was also caught on camera by a nearby surveillance camera.

Police described the truck and trailer as all-white, including white rims, with a sleeper cab and California license plate 4MY4587. There were no obvious company logos visible, and the specific make and model of the truck was unclear.

Los Angeles offers a standing $50,000 reward for information that leads to the capture and conviction of drivers responsible for fatal hit-and-run collisions.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or the LAPD’s 24-hour tip line at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.