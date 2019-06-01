California Soul Food With Chef Keith Corbin of Alta Adams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After serving time in prison, Keith Corbin was given a chance to turn his life around thanks to Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi who gave him a job at LocoL, the South L.A. fast-food restaurant, turned catering business.

Today, Corbin is the chef at Alta Adams, in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles. Corbin grew up nearby, in Watts, and wanted to be able to eat at a place with great ambiance and food he was familiar with.

He describes his dishes as "California soul food:" Southern cuisine with California ingredients, California love and California passion.

Corbin said he learned Southern cooking from his grandmother, who grew up in the South.

"This is home cooking with a twist," he said of his dishes.

Jessica got to taste some of Alta Adam's sweet and savory dishes.

For more information about Alta Adams, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram page. The restaurant is at 5359 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 35.

Alta Adams Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

12 hard-boiled eggs, cooled, peeled and halved lengthwise

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

3/4 cup of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of champagne vinegar, or to taste

1 teaspoon of chopped chives

1 teaspoon of chopped chervil

1 teaspoon of tarragon

salt

ground paprika

Instructions:

In a food processor, combine egg yolks, mustard, mayonnaise, champagne vinegar, chives, chervil and tarragon until smooth. Season with salt and place mixture in a pastry bag. Pipe filling into the egg whites, dust with paprika and garnish with minced chives. Enjoy!