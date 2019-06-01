× Florida Man Accidentally Shoots Woman to Death During Foreplay, Officials Say

A man in Valrico, Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he accidentally shot and killed a woman during an act of foreplay on Sunday.

Andrew Shinault, 23, allegedly shot the woman in her upper body with his registered handgun around 12:30 p.m. The two were engaging in an act of foreplay involving the gun, deputies say.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon on Friday. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond.