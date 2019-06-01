Gang Member Sentenced for 2006 Killing of Oceanside Officer

Dan Bessant is seen in an image posted by the Oceanside Police Department to Facebook in December 2016.

A gang member involved in an ambush shooting that killed an Oceanside police officer in 2006 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says 28-year-old Jose Compre was sentenced Friday for the 2006 killing of Officer Dan Bessant during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors say Compre and two other gang members — who were teenagers at the time — watched the traffic stop from about a half-block away and decided to ambush the 25-year-old officer, who was shot in the heart.

The other attackers were convicted of murder several years ago but a judge dismissed the case against Compre for lack of evidence. He was rearrested and charged with murder in 2016 based on additional evidence.

Compre pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

