Gov. Newsom Calls for Nationwide Background Checks on People Purchasing Ammunition

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday called for nationwide background checks on people purchasing ammunition, saying it would be the “next phase” in the heated debate over gun control.

Newsom’s comments came a day after a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach left 12 people dead and six others wounded.

Talking to reporters after a Saturday morning speech at the California Democratic Party convention in San Francisco, Newsom also criticized President Trump for tweeting his condolences to the Virginia Beach community, saying he had failed to do anything to stem the epidemic of gun violence in America.

“Grow up. Recognize and reconcile that we live in the only country in the world where anything like this happens,” Newsom said of the president. “He has completely failed to address this issue in any meaningful way. The words become insulting the more they are repeated [with] no action to follow them up. His positions are extreme.”

