Jessica’s Recipe for Green Spinach Pesto Pizza With Roasted Broccoli

This versatile, interesting pizza recipe is a great way to get a lot of veggies into a meal, and you use naan so you don't need to make the crust. Easy!

In theory, kids (at least those who like broccoli) will love this. Because who doesn't like pizza?

Sadly, when Jessica offered a slice to Levi, he wasn't interested. She asked him what he wanted for dinner and he responded: "I want some meat."

Maybe next time.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 35.

Jessica's Green Spinach Pesto Pizza

Ingredients

1 ½ cups broccoli florets

2 cloves of garlic

3 ounces of spinach

1 cup of olive oil

shredded mozzarella cheese

1 package of naan bread

¼ cup of parmesan cheese

1 lemon, squeezed

handful of walnuts

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

For the Oven:

Preheat the oven to 420 degrees. Coat broccoli with salt, pepper and olive oil. Place in the oven on a baking sheet for about 15 minutes or until nicely browned. Place naan breads on a baking sheet add a drizzle of olive oil and bake in the oven a few minutes until lightly crisped on bottom.

For the pesto:

In a blender combine, spinach, olive oil, garlic, salt, walnuts, lemon juice, and olive oil. Blend until ingredients are combined. Add parmesan cheese. Keep blending until the mixture has a sauce-like consistency, add more olive oil as needed.

To assemble the pizza:

Spread pesto sauce evenly over the naan bread. Add mozzarella cheese and broccoli on top. Top with parmesan cheese. Place the pizzas back in the oven until the cheese melts, about 3 minutes. Top with lemon zest. Enjoy!