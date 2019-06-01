Jessica’s Recipe for Tilapia With Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, a Fresh and Light Summer Meal 

Once the summer months roll in, sometimes we want something lighter for dinner.
Jessica's recipe for tilapia with roasted red pepper cream sauce is fresh, light and different. It is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 35.
Jessica's Tilapia With Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds of tilapia
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 16-ounce can roasted red peppers, cut into chunks
- 2 whole cloves of garlic
- 10 cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup of chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 tablespoons of heavy cream
- 4 heaping tablespoons of parmesan cheese
- 4 leaves of basil chiffonade
- salt
- pepper
- garlic powder
- smoked paprika
- olive oil
Directions:
- Blister cherry tomatoes in a small, dry skillet.
- In a separate pan, cook shallots on medium heat with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Add roasted peppers to shallots and cook until shallots are translucent.
- Add pinch of salt to shallots mixture and 2 whole cloves of garlic.
- While that mixture is cooking, season tilapia with salt, pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika.
- Add shallot mixture, blistered cherry tomatoes, chicken or vegetable stock, heavy cream and parmesan into blender.
- Cook tilapia on medium high heat with olive oil for about 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
- Once you flip the fish, add the roasted red pepper cream sauce to the fish.
- Serve with basil on top.
- Enjoy!