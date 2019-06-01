Jessica’s Recipe for Tilapia With Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, a Fresh and Light Summer Meal 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once the summer months roll in, sometimes we want something lighter for dinner.

Jessica's recipe for tilapia with roasted red pepper cream sauce is fresh, light and different. It is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 35.

Jessica's Tilapia With Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of tilapia

1 shallot, chopped

16-ounce can roasted red peppers, cut into chunks

2 whole cloves of garlic

10 cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup of chicken or vegetable stock

2 tablespoons of heavy cream

4 heaping tablespoons of parmesan cheese

4 leaves of basil chiffonade

salt

pepper

garlic powder

smoked paprika

olive oil

Directions: