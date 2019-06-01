Steve Kuzj Visits Cavaretta’s Italian Deli for Picnic Perfect Sandwiches, Sides and Desserts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cavaretta’s Italian Deli in Canoga Park may look like it’s out of the 1950s, and that’s because it is. Founded in 1959, this East Coast-style deli is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Not much has changed during that time, and that’s what customers love. Everything you order at Cavaretta’s comes with side of conversation and a heaping of hospitality.

Steve Kuzj visited Cavaretta’s recently and got to try the famous Italian cold-cut sandwich, plus hand-rolled meatballs in marinara and more.

For more information about Cavaretta's, visit the deli's website, or check them out on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 35.