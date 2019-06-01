Visit Dana Point – Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa giveaway

Dana Point – with nearly seven miles of beaches, as well as spas, yoga classes, lots of sunshine and fine wines, it’s the coolest destination in Southern California. Text SPA to 515151 for your chance to win a fabulous getaway package including 2 nights in the Ocean View Presidential Suite at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, breakfast buffet every morning, couple’s massage at the spa, lunch at RAYA Restaurant, plus a spa treatment at the Ritz-Carlton Spa. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

KTLA-TV

PRESENTS

“LAGUNA CLIFFS MARRIOTT RESORT GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES JUNE 2019”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Monarch Beach Resort Getaway Sweepstakes May 2019 (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 6:00 a.m. PT on June 1, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on June 1, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within the Sweepstakes Period.

HOW TO ENTER

Two methods of entry will be available.

Enter via text message:

Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the word SPA in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Message and data rates may apply. Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text message entrant, the Authorized Account Holder will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct word will be eligible.

or

Enter online:

Go to http://www.ktla.com/spa, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including your name and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person per of method of entry. Additional entries from the same person will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections or cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the counties listed below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are 18 years of age or older as of their date of entry, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television stations), Sponsor and its parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

All eligible entries from will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about June 3, 2019. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winners that they have been selected as a winner by telephone or by email.

The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received in all Rounds. If the selected winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct Code Word, declines the prize, does not provide required identification or sign and return required documents by the deadlines established by Sponsor, or does not respond within 24 hours of the initial notification attempt (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining eligible entries (time permitting). Winner and guest must be available on the dates indicated or the prize will be forfeited.

Each winner will receive:

Two nights of accommodations for two people in the Ocean View Presidential Suite at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point, CA, 92629 (the “Resort”).

Access to the Resort’s morning breakfast buffet for the Winner and their guest on each morning of the Winner’s stay

A couple’s massage for the Winner and their guest, during the Winner’s stay, at the Spa at Laguna Cliffs, located on the premises of the Resort

One lunch for the Winner and their guest at RAYA Restaurant, located on the premises of the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, One Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point, CA, 92629 (the “Ritz-Carlton”)

A spa treatment for the Winner and their guest at the Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the entire prize package is $1,700.00. If the actual retail value of the prize is less than the stated ARV, the difference, if any, will not be awarded to the winner.

Hotel accommodations are subject to availability. Advance reservations are required for hotel accommodations. Prize is not valid on Memorial Day weekend, July 4 weekend, Labor Day weekend, Columbus Day weekend, Veterans’ Day weekend, Thanksgiving weekend, December 23 through January 3, 2019, or Presidents’ Day weekend 2020. Additional blackout dates may apply. Prize expires June 30, 2020. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to parking fees, or money or incidentals spent at the hotel, are the responsibility of the winner. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor. Winners agree that they and guests must comply with Monarch Beach Resort policies and procedures regarding conduct at Monarch Beach Resort. Winners shall forfeit the prize if they or winner’s guests, in the determination of Monarch Beach Resort, violates such policies or otherwise acts in an abusive, threatening or inappropriate manner.

Guest who is a minor must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. Neither Sponsor, Visit Dana Point, Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, nor any of their parent, affiliated or subsidiary companies, are responsible for any changes of any element of prize, and they are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of cancellations or delays. Winners may be required to present a major credit card at hotel check-in for incidentals. All in-room charges, telephone calls, meals, beverages, hotel upgrades, amenities, personal incidentals and any other expenses charged to the winner’s hotel room will be charged to the winner’s credit card or deducted from the deposit provided. Actual value of prize may vary from stated ARV because of travel variables, but, if actual value is less than stated ARV, difference in prize value will not be awarded.

The prize – whether considered as a whole or in part — is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, may not be sold or traded, may not be rescheduled except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, and may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute a prize of equal or greater value, or as provided in these Official Rules. Only the winner and their pre-authorized guests may participate in the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize or portion thereof. Sponsor is not responsible for changes made to the prize being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of attractions and/or entertainment, and is under no obligation to provide a substitute if that portion of the prize is unavailable for any reason. Prize components may not be separated.

Winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and their guest (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is minor) may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related or text-messaging-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select winner in a random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination and will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Visit Dana Point, Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, and their parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prize/prize winner.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. Venue for any action concerning the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules will be in the courts located in Los Angeles County, California.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to this Sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Getaway Sweepstakes June 2019”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by August 31, 2019. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prize has been awarded.

The online portion of this Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. The online portion of this Sweepstakes is also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.