Woman Plunges to Her Death While Taking Photos at Waterfall Overlooking Lake Tahoe

A young woman plunged to her death from a waterfall while taking photographs near Lake Tahoe, authorities said Friday.

She lost her footing and fell at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay State Park, according to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, which responded to the scene to recover her body.

“This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “Don’t underestimate the power of waterfalls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.”

The falls, which is about 50-foot-tall, overlook Lake Tahoe.

Officials did not identify the woman. They did not say when the incident took place.

There were more than 250 recorded cases worldwide of people dying while taking selfies from October 2011 and November 2017, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care found.

