× Worker in Grave Condition After Falling 15 Feet in Chatsworth Area Gated Community

Two construction workers fell at least 15 feet from a home’s scaffolding in a gated community near Chatsworth Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 12 p.m. and transported a man in grave condition to a hospital. He appeared to have suffered a head injury, authorities said.

The other man, possibly in his 20s, was in fair condition with an apparent leg fracture, LAFD said.

The two had been working on installing the exterior finish to a two-story home on the 20000 block of West Spruce Circle when they fell, authorities said.

It is unclear what led to the men falling.

Google Maps images showed that several houses on the block had been under construction and appeared to be new luxury homes.

The home is located between the Chatsworth and Porter Ranch neighborhoods.

No further details were immediately available.