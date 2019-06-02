18-Year-Old La Mirada Man Killed in West Covina Shooting Remembered at Vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mourners gathered Sunday to remember an 18-year-old La Mirada man who was shot and killed in an attack that also wounded three other teenagers at a house party in West Covina on Friday night.

Dennis Anthony Bracamonte, 18, died at the scene of the 10:30 p.m. shooting at a home in the 300 block of North Hollow Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's officials said.

Friends met at the shooting scene Sunday to share memories of the victim.

Two teenage boys and a teenage girl were also wounded in the shooting, which took place amid a "nos party" at a rented home, where guest were inhaling nitrous oxide, or laughing gas. The party attracted 30 to 40 people and was believed to have been advertised on social media, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional . Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.