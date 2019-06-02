Corpse Flower Blooms at Cal State University, Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A corpse flower named "Phil" housed at Cal State University, Long Beach, opened its petals for a rare and short-lived bloom on Sunday, unleashing the acrid odor for which it's famous.

The bloom has been anticipated for weeks, with CSULB biologists posting regular updated on Phil's progress via social media.

Viewing was being held throughout the day before the 11-year-old, 5-foot 8-inch tall flower closes up. Corpse flower, or amorphophallus titanum, blooms generally occur once every several years and last only about two days.

#PhilWatch Phil says rise and shine, today's the big day!

Phil is finally stinking blooming!

He will be on display from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm today. On campus, between the HSCI & MLSC buildings.Come get a whiff!

(Pictured: Phil with his proud dad and legit botany wizard Brian) pic.twitter.com/hg8W90XpAG — CSULB-Science&Math (@CSULBSciMath) June 2, 2019