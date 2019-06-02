Hundreds of Small Earthquakes Felt in Glen Avon in Past Week

Residents in the Riverside County city of Glen Avon may be feeling a bit rattled with the recent slew of small earthquakes in the area, but the swarm of tremors is quite common, one local seismologist says.
Data from USGS-Caltech Seismic Net shows hundreds of small quakes have been detected in the Glen Avon area in the past few days, but only two measured above M3.
The strongest, measured at M3.3, occurred around 4:36 p.m. Sunday, about 2.5 miles northwest of Glen Avon.
In a tweet, Dr. Lucy Jones said the seismic activity is part of “the Fontana trend” and called the events “ordinary, common California quakes.”
34.012622 -117.485002