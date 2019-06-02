Hundreds of Small Earthquakes Felt in Glen Avon in Past Week

Residents in the Riverside County city of Glen Avon may be feeling a bit rattled with the recent slew of small earthquakes in the area, but the swarm of tremors is quite common, one local seismologist says.

Data from USGS-Caltech Seismic Net shows hundreds of small quakes have been detected in the Glen Avon area in the past few days, but only two measured above M3.

The strongest, measured at M3.3, occurred around 4:36 p.m. Sunday, about 2.5 miles northwest of Glen Avon.

In a tweet, Dr. Lucy Jones said the seismic activity is part of “the Fontana trend” and called the events “ordinary, common California quakes.”

This is the Fontana trend – a perennial hotspot of small quakes, including a M3.1 in Jan 2018 and a M3.6 in July 2018. And when it has quakes, they are usually in clusters like this. In other words, ordinary, common California quakes https://t.co/NcjXSupiTv — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) May 30, 2019

All the quakes in Fontana over the last few days have released less energy than one M3.3. This is just a place where the earth sputters along instead of letting go all at once. #earthquakeswarm — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 1, 2019

The Fontana quakes are very small – only a few are even above M2.5, none above M3. They are being felt because they are so shallow. When the quake is only 1 mile down, instead of 5 miles or more, you are that much closer to the event. #earthquakeswarm — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 1, 2019