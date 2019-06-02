× Forecasters Warn of Possible Flooding in Thomas Fire Burn Areas, Other Communities in Ventura and L.A. Counties

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Ventura County mountains on Sunday.

Areas that were affected by the December 2017 Thomas Fire could experience flooding, forecasters warned.

Brief heavy downpours from an “unseasonably moist and unstable air mass” could also cause flash flooding in other mountain communities and the Antelope and Cuyama valleys, according to NWS. That excludes the Santa Monica Range, forecasters said.

More than 1 inch of rain per hour could pour near showers and thunderstorms, which are mainly expected in the mountains and interior areas from Sunday afternoon through Monday. Coastal communities in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could also receive some precipitation.

Parts of Southern California could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph, hail up to 1/2 inch in diameter, and cloud-to-ground lightning, according to NWS.

“If you come across swift moving water crossing the roadway, make the safe choice and find an alternate route,” forecasters said.

The hard-to-see orange dots in the clouds southwest of Lockwood Valley in the Ventura Co Mtns are where lightning flashes within the cloud have been detected. #LArain pic.twitter.com/Cd7YnwoskL — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 2, 2019

At noon, flood advisory issued for Ventura County mtns due to intensifying and slow moving thunderstorm activity. Strongest storm centered east of Reyes Peak. Flooding of roadways and small streams likely. #LAWeather #LArain #cawx pic.twitter.com/tqFqxj1N9n — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 2, 2019