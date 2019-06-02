LAPD Investigating Reseda Shooting That Left Man Dead

Posted 11:04 AM, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, June 2, 2019

Los Angeles police descended on a residential area in Reseda early Sunday after a deadly shooting.

A man shot another man in the 7000 block of Chimineas Avenue near Lindley Avenue and Gault Street, according to LAPD. The incident drew a large law enforcement response at around 4 a.m., and officers remained at the scene hours later, videos show.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and nobody has been taken into custody, police said.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was gang-related.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report. 

