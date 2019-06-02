× Man Killed in Shooting Near Azusa

A man died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood near Azusa on Saturday night, officials said.

The fatal gunfire was reported about 11:5 p.m. on Newburgh Street, near Rockvale Avenue, in an unincorporated county area, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

A report of a shooting drew deputies from the Sheriff’s San Dimas Station to the neighborhood, where they found the victim suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. He died at the scene.

No suspect description was known, according to the statement. The killing was believed to be gang related.

The identity of the victim was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

No further details were available Sunday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.