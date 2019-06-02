Person Fatally Struck by Train in Sun Valley

A set of train tracks along the 7400 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue in Sun Valley, as viewed in a Google Street View image in April of 2019.

A man died after being struck by a passenger train along Coldwater Canyon Avenue in Sun Valley on Sunday evening, officials said.

The collision took place about 7:15 p.m. on a track crossing along the 7400 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, near Raymer Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, he said. The man’s’ age was not available.

Authorities initially described the involved train as a freight train, but later clarified that it was southbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner 792,  headed for San Diego.

No injuries were reported to any of the 126 people aboard the train, Humphrey said.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s ValleyTraffic Division is handling the investigation.

