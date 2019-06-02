Speeding Driver Dies After Leading Officers on Chase, Slamming Into Guardrail on I-5 in Tustin: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was driving over 100 mph died in a fiery crash after leading authorities on a pursuit in Orange County in the early hours of Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers had spotted the driver, later identified by the county coroner as a 26-year-old man, speeding northbound on State Route 55 near Interstate 5 just before 1:30 a.m., Sgt. Hope Maxon said.

The officers gave chase but soon stopped pursuing the vehicle when the driver did not yield and continued to travel at high speeds, Maxon said. About 20 minutes later, at around 1:42 a.m., officials started receiving calls about a crash on the northbound I-5 in the Tustin area near the southbound SR-55 transition.

Investigators learned that he slammed into a guardrail, flew off the embankment and hit a tree on a hillside, which ignited, according to CHP. Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

The motorist was traveling over 100 mph, witnesses estimated. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:02 a.m., county coroner records show. No other injuries were reported.

Crews had to shut down a portion of the freeway early Sunday to repair the guardrail. A speed limit sign was also damaged in the crash, CHP said.

Authorities provided no further details.