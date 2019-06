Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Herbalife24 Triathlon is happening Sunday, and with it comes street and freeway ramp closures from downtown Los Angeles to Venice Beach.

The triathlon affects the southbound 405, eastbound 10 and the southbound and northbound 110 from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorists on Venice Boulevard, La Brea Avenue, Olympic Boulevard, Hoover Street, Figueroa Street, Jefferson Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard and Chick Hearn Court will see some closures between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.