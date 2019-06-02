× Box Truck Driver in Deadly Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run Identified, Cooperating With Police: LAPD

A box truck driver police had been seeking in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Friday night has been identified and is cooperating with investigators, police said Sunday.

The collision took place about 9:30 p.m. at Lorena and 8th Streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

Jaime Ramirez, 24, of Maywood was riding a bicycle between two traffic lanes when he fell, then was run over by the trailer of a box truck, police said. The truck continued on without stopping. Paramedics pronounced Ramirez, described by family as a father to a young son and an avid bicyclist, dead at the scene.

A witness obtained the truck’s license plate, officials said. Detectives managed to contact the owner of the 40-foot trailer, and ultimately the driver of the truck, Detective Juan Campos of the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division said.

“The driver is cooperating with the investigation,” Campos said. No further details were available.