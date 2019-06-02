Would-Be Robber Shot by Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy at Shopping Mall in Riverside: Police

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who police say tried to rob the deputy and his family at a Riverside shopping mall on Saturday night.

Victor Hugo Ochoa, 25, of Moreno Valley was ultimately arrested in connection with the robbery attempt, the Riverside Police Department said in a written statement.

The crime and shooting took place about 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Galleria at Tyler shopping mall, 1299 Galleria at Tyler Way, officials said. It was not clear what agency the sheriff’s deputy belonged to.

“The victims, an off-duty deputy and his family, were preparing to leave the mall when a suspect approached them, produced a firearm, then demanded their belongings,” according to the statement. “This attempted armed robbery resulted in a deputy-involved shooting.”

The wounded suspect got into a nearby car and fled before Riverside police arrived on scene, officials said. The victims were unhurt.

Ochoa showed up at a hospital about 15 minutes later with a gunshot wound, police said. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of attempted armed robbery, three counts of using a firearm during a crime, as well as driving without a license and failing to stop at a stop sign, Riverside County booking records show.

Bail for Ochoa was set at $300,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.