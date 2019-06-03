15-Year-Old Girl Killed in Head-on, Suspected DUI Crash in Temecula; 19-Year-Old Driver Arrested: CHP

A 19-year-old driver was booked on suspicion of DUI after a head-on collision in Temecula killed a teen girl and seriously injured two others over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on Rancho California Road east of Via Santa Rosa, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Jose Zazueta was behind the wheel of a 2015 BMW headed westbound on Rancho California when he lost control of the car while navigating a curve, the release stated.

The BMW was believed to have been traveling at least 55 mph when it crossed over the double lines and into oncoming traffic, colliding head on with a Toyota Corolla, according to CHP.

The crash killed a 15-year-old passenger in the Toyota. She was identified by CHP as Lily Harrison of Murrieta.

The Toyota’s 18-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger both suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Zazueta’s BMW bounced off the Toyota and careened down a 200 feet embankment, according to the release. He sustained moderate injuries and was also hospitalized.

Riverside County inmate records showed that the suspect was arrested Saturday and booked the following evening on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter with intoxication.

Zazueta is due in court on Wednesday and his bail was set at $75,000, jail records showed.

All three victims in the Toyota attended Calvary Murrieta Christian High School, and a candlelight vigil was being held for them at the church on campus on Monday evening, according to the school’s Facebook page.