75th Anniversary Observance of D-Day in Camarillo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Camarillo for a remembrance of D-Day, June 6, 1944, at the Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force observing the 75th anniversary of one of the most pivotal events in military history.

Saturday June 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2pm at the CAF hangars, historians will discuss the impact of the P51 Mustang on the conduct of the war and the invasion of mainland Europe.

The “Man O’ War” will be on display and available for inspection, also P51 “Miss Kandy” will be present. In addition to these historic warbirds, there are authentic artifacts to help illustrate the historic importance of the D-Day invasion.

D-Day Remembered

11am to 2pm

Commemorative Air Force / Southern California Wing

455 Aviation Drive

Camarillo, CA

(805) 482-0064

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com