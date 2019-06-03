× Authorities Looking for 2 People Believed to Be Involved in West Covina House Party Shooting That Killed Teen

Authorities on Monday asked for the public’s help identifying two people believed to have been involved in a shooting at a West Covina house party that killed an 18-year-old man and injured three other teenagers last week.

The shooting happened at about 10:29 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of North Hollow Avenue at a home rented for a “nos party,” a gathering where attendees consume nitrous oxide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find Dennis Anthony Bracamonte, of La Mirada, dead in the backyard, authorities said.

Two other boys were found suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs and they were transported to a hospital, according to LASD.

A fourth victim, a girl who went on her own to the hospital, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s department said.

The newly released images show two young people, both wearing caps. One was in a T-shirt and the other in a dark hoodie and gold chains. The sheriff’s department only described them as male and Latino. Their names and ages were unknown.

It is unclear what the two people are suspected of. Authorities said they are believed to have been “involved in the shooting.”

The sheriff’s department has not provided information on how many gunmen there were during the incident.

Detectives believe there was a fistfight before the shots were fired, Sgt. Richard Biddle told KTLA.

The party drew about 40 people through social media, and when deputies arrived, they saw dozens of young people fleeing from the home, Biddle said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LASD homicide detectives at 323-90-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.