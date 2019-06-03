Border Agent Involved in Shooting Near San Ysidro Port of Entry: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting near the San Ysidro Port of Entry Monday night, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. in a secondary vehicle inspection area, San Diego police Officer John Buttle confirmed.

Almost all entry lanes from Tijuana into the U.S were closed then reopened about 40 minutes later. The two far left lanes were later closed down again, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing Tijuana officials.

San Diego police were assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the incident.

It was not immediately known who first fired their weapon or whether anyone was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#BREAKING ATF just arrived at the #SanYsidro Port of Entry - San Diego police confirm they are assisting in an incident at the POE... @CBP not confirming anything yet. Pedestrians telling us they heard a shooting happened earlier. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/FHRvyuQmI1 — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) June 4, 2019

