California Joins Other States in Suing Opioid Maker Purdue Pharma

Posted 11:41 AM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, June 3, 2019
The prescription medicine OxyContin is displayed on Aug. 21, 2001 at a Walgreens drugstore in Brookline, MA. (Credit: Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

California’s attorney general is suing the pharmaceutical company behind the painkiller OxyContin.

The lawsuit filed Monday accuses Purdue Pharma of falsely promoting the drug as not addictive even as it emerged as among the most widely abused in the United States.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra accused Purdue and its former president, Richard Sackler, of stoking the crisis through its irresponsible practices.

America’s most populous state is the latest to join a number of lawsuits against Purdue Pharma as the country grapples with a rising number of fatal drug overdoses linked to opioids.

Purdue settled a lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma in March for $270 million. The company has also said it is pursuing several options, including bankruptcy.

