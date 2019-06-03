× Dodgers’ Julio Urias Won’t Face Charges in Domestic Battery Case

Los Angeles city prosecutors will not file misdemeanor charges against Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias related to a domestic violence arrest May 13 at the Beverly Center, the L.A. City Attorney announced Monday.

The city prosecutor instead slated Urias for a city attorney hearing where he will be told that no action will be taken in connection with the report as long he is not arrested again for violent criminal behavior for the next year—the statute of limitations on the allegation.

According to people with knowledge of the investigation, witnesses said told police that Urias shoved her, but that the woman told investigators she fell in the parking lot as they argued.

Major League Baseball placed Urias on paid administrative leave the next day. He was reinstated seven days later — the maximum stint before the league could request an extension.

