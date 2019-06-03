× Dozens of New Quakes Hit Inland Empire Monday as Earthquake Swarm Continues to Rattle the Area

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in parts of Southern California on Sunday afternoon, one in a series of quakes to hit the Riverside County area.

The latest quake occurred at 4:36 p.m. and was centered on Glen Avon, south of Fontana. The seismic activity continued into Monday morning with dozens of new small quakes.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes were felt across swaths of the Inland Empire, a region that has had hundreds of small quakes over the weekend, including one that registered a magnitude of 3.1.

On Friday, seismologist Lucy Jones wrote on Twitter that small earthquakes can be felt if they’re shallow — only 1 mile underground instead of 5 miles or more. She called the area a “perennial hotspot” of small, clustered quakes and nothing out of the ordinary for California.

