× Drone Show to Light up the Night Sky Instead of Fireworks at California State Fair in Sacramento

The night sky over the California State Fair will glitter with lights next month, as it does every July. But instead of a traditional fireworks display this year, the glow will be artificial, created by flying drones.

For the first time, the two-week fair in Sacramento will put on a light show at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand using swarm technology and drones moving to choreographed music, officials announced last week.

“Drone light shows are considered to be more environmentally safe and inclusive to families and those who have sensitivities to loud explosions created by traditional fireworks,” state fair officials said.

The visuals will be seen as far away as two football fields from the fair, said officials, who are working with the Great Lakes Drone Co. to coordinate the light show.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.