Fire Erupts on Loading Dock at Carson Refinery

Firefighters were called to a put out a blaze that erupted on a loading dock at a refinery in Carson Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m. at the facility located in the 2000 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

The fire started when fuel that was on the ground near the loading dock caught fire, the spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed the structure and at least one tanker truck were badly damaged in the blaze.

Several explosions were also heard during the incident.

One person was being treated in the back of an ambulance. The spokesperson later said the injured person was the driver of a tanker truck who had suffered a minor burn.

The fire was knocked down about 6:20 a.m.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.