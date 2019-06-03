Father of 3 Killed in Drive-by Shooting as He Walked Home From Baby Shower in Wilmington

A man who was killed in a drive-by shooting after he left a baby shower in Wilmington over the weekend has been identified as a 31-year-old father of a three.

Julio Cesar Urbina was walking on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of Young Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire on the victim, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes told KTLA on Monday.

Urbina had just left a family baby shower and was one house away from his own home when the shooting took place, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help pay funeral expenses.

Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, Cervantes said.

Described as a “hard working family man,” Urbina leaves behind a wife, two young sons and a daughter, according to the fundraising page.

Police did not have a description of the shooter; the vehicle was described only as a dark-colored SUV.

A motive for the incident was also not immediately known.

LAPD did not released any additional details about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

