Father Sought in Death of Baby Girl Found Behind Bellflower Mortuary Surrenders at Mexico Border

The missing father named a person of interest in the death of his 8-month-old daughter, whose body was found behind a mortuary in Bellflower on Memorial Day, surrendered to authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, officials said.

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials announced around 2:50 p.m. that Alexander Echeverria, 22, was taken into custody and said that a press conference would be held to provide additional information at 4 p.m.

Investigators have been searching for Echeverria since May 27, when he and his daughter, Alexia Rose Echeverria, were reported missing by family members.

That same day, Alexia’s body was found in a car seat, covered by a blanket and left behind Funeraria del Angel at 10333 Alondra Blvd.

The father hadn’t been seen until he turned himself in at the international border.

Detectives believe Alexia died in Sacramento, where her family resides, before being transported to Southern California, sheriff’s officials in Los Angeles County have said.

