Florida Man Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Video Appears to Show Him Intentionally Running Over Dog: Sheriff

A Florida man was arrested Sunday night after “disturbing” video widely circulated on social media appeared to show him intentionally running over a dog before fleeing the scene, leaving the dog to die on the road, authorities said.

Robert Joseph Kayat, 29, faces a charge of third-degree charge of animal cruelty, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began investigating the incident on Thursday night after the owner found her dog, named Thomas, dead on the side of the road in the 4000 block of Treadway Road near Smyrna Beach, sheriff’s officials said.

Video from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera showed Kayat swerve at the dog before running it over with his white pickup truck, according to the statement.

After the dog was hit, Kayat allegedly got out of his truck, kicked the animal and then drove away.

After Kayat was identified as the driver, he allegedly told a deputy he “intentionally swerved at the dog to spook it, not to run over it. He expressed remorse,” the sheriff’s statement read.

Kayat was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail. His bond was set at $2,500.