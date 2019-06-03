× Former USC Soccer Coach Will Plead Guilty, Assist College Admissions Scam Investigation

A former USC soccer coach will plead guilty and cooperate with the investigation that implicated him in Newport Beach college consultant William “Rick” Singer’s scheme to sneak the children of wealthy families into top universities with fake athletic credentials and bribes, according to court documents filed Monday.

Ali Khosroshahin, who led USC’s women’s soccer program from 2007 to 2013, will plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy by June 30.

Khosroshahin and his assistant coach at USC, Laura Janke, were paid more than $350,000 to designate four children of Singer’s clients as recruited soccer players, ensuring their admission to USC, according to an indictment charging Khosroshahin, Janke and 10 others with racketeering conspiracy in March.

None of the four recruits played soccer competitively, prosecutors said.

