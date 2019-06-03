× Gang Member Gets 13 Years in Prison for Firebombing Black Families in Boyle Heights

A gang member who helped carry out a racially motivated attack on black families living in a Los Angeles housing project was sentenced Monday to 13 years in federal prison for the 2014 crime.

Jose Saucedo, 25, received the punishment after pleading guilty last year to several felonies stemming from the nighttime attack, in which he and several other members of the Big Hazard street gang threw crudely made explosives into apartments where black families slept.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder called the attack “a terribly violent crime,” in part because it was unprovoked, targeted innocent people, and Saucedo played a central role in planning it, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna.

“Racially motivated crimes are among the most disturbing offenses inflicted on a community,” said Hanna. “Today’s sentence shows that criminals who are fueled by racial hatred — such as this defendant, who participated in a firebombing attack on innocent families while they slept — will face severe consequences.”

