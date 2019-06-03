× Guests Evacuated From Pechanga Resort Casino After Fire Erupts in Elevator; At Least 1 Injured

At least one person was injured when a fire broke out in an elevator at a Temecula casino Monday morning, prompting officials to evacuate guests and employees, the casino said in a statement.

The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. in the Pechanga Resort Casino’s tower, which has 517 hotel rooms, the resort said.

The Pechanga Fire Department responded to the casino on 45000 Pechanga Parkway and extinguished the fire while guests and employees were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Pechanga Resort Casino.

Officials did not comment on any injuries but video showed firefighters transporting one man onto an ambulance. His arm and leg appeared to be bandaged.

Several fire engines could be seen outside the casino, where a large group of people were seen leaving the building, video showed.

Casino officials called the fire “minor.” No flames or smoke were visible from outside the building.

Photos posted to the casino’s Instagram account showed guests waiting in a large banquet room while employees passed out snacks.

Guests were allowed back into their rooms in the hotel tower at around 3:50 p.m., according to the casino.

“We realize it was a big inconvenience for them and thank them for their patience,” casino officials said. “Our teams and first responders worked to ensure everyone’s safety first and foremost.”

It is unclear how the fire started.

No further details were immediately available.

A fire broke out at Pechanga omg😱 pic.twitter.com/QAje4JYiaG — Arisdael (@Arisdael) June 3, 2019