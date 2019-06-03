Human Feces, Other Filth at Homeless Camps Lure Rats to L.A. City Hall, Report Says

Posted 9:56 AM, June 3, 2019, by
Tamela Kerneghan, 52, sets up her tent near Los Angeles City Hall. A pest control company warned that the homeless created “harborage for rodents.” (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Tamela Kerneghan, 52, sets up her tent near Los Angeles City Hall. A pest control company warned that the homeless created “harborage for rodents.” (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

When faced with complaints earlier this year from city workers about rats infesting L.A. City Hall, most city officials said little about whether the problem was connected to several homeless camps right outside.

But a newly uncovered report from a pest control company hired by the city has raised fresh questions about whether officials wrongly downplayed that possibility during discussions at City Council meetings.

CatsUSA Pest Control, brought in to assess areas outside City Hall and nearby buildings, warned that homeless people create “harborage for rodents,” according to the report issued Dec. 28 and obtained last month through a public records request by a frequent critic of City Hall.

The company said it found “poor sanitary conditions” — including leftover food, human waste and hypodermic needles — and recommended that the city clear away the homeless population living in the Civic Center.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.