Man Seen on Viral Video Punching 2 Women in DTLA Hotdog Dispute Gets 30 Days in Jail

A man captured on video punching two women over a hotdog dispute in downtown Los Angeles in January has been sentenced to 30 days in county jail, officials announced Monday.

Arka Oroojian, 30, of Sylmar, pleaded guilty on May 28 to two counts of battery, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

In addition to one month behind bars, his sentence includes three years of probation and 30 days of community labor. He was also ordered to complete 24 anger management classes and prohibited from possessing any weapons while on probation.

Oroojian turned himself in at the Los Angeles police station in downtown L.A. four days after the Jan. 26 incident, which was recorded on cellphone video that went viral.

Mike Watson, who posted the footage on Facebook, said his daughter was punched by the man after coming to the defense of another woman he had struck.

The man was allegedly causing a scene over the price of hotdogs sold by a vendor in the 600 block of Spring Street. That’s when the first victim told him to take his hotdog and leave the growing line, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar told the L.A. Times.

The video shows Oorijian hitting a woman in the stomach, knocking her down. When a second woman approaches him from the side, he also punches her, causing her to fall to the ground. Oorijian again strikes the first woman before running away.

The women were taken to an emergency room, according to LAPD. Both suffered concussions, and one of them broke a finger, police said.

After posting a $90,000 bail on Jan. 30, Oorijian told KTLA he was merely defending himself and that he was being unfairly “crucified” because he’s a big person.

He said he got into an argument with the vendor over the hotdog’s quality when he heard a woman “just cussing me out from the back.”

“The woman spits on me, and her friend attacks me — physically hits me,” Oorijian said.

He lost his balance and fell, and the women began kicking him, the 30-year-old said. He “retreated” when he “caught a moment,” Oorijian said.

He later pleaded guilty to the battery charges. He was booked into jail on Friday, county inmate records show.

Oorijian has accepted liability and agreed to pay the victims restitution, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office said. He was ordered to stay at least 100 years away from them and the site where the incident happened.

He was also required to write an apology letter to the women, officials said.

“Attacks like this have no place in our City and won’t be tolerated,” L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement.