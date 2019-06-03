Meeting Held Amid Complaints of Noise Caused by Flight Paths Around Burbank Airport

Those who live around Hollywood Burbank Airport got a chance on Monday to sound off on an issue that they say has been plaguing the community: flight paths that are causing non-stop noise. Residents sought to get the flight path changed at a meeting with airport officials and demanded an immediate fix. Kareen Wynter reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 3, 2019.

