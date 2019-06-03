Those who live around Hollywood Burbank Airport got a chance on Monday to sound off on an issue that they say has been plaguing the community: flight paths that are causing non-stop noise. Residents sought to get the flight path changed at a meeting with airport officials and demanded an immediate fix. Kareen Wynter reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 3, 2019.
Meeting Held Amid Complaints of Noise Caused by Flight Paths Around Burbank Airport
-
San Fernando Valley Residents Concerned About Noise From Burbank Airport, FAA Flight Path Proposal
-
Inglewood Spent Millions Soundproofing Homes Against LAX Noise, But Left Poorer Residents Out
-
Police Uncover Possible Drug Lab While Responding to Home in Gated Burbank Hills
-
2 Burglary Suspects Found Hiding Underneath Burbank Home, Police Say
-
‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Pooch Hall Admits to DUI While Toddler Son Was on His Lap in Burbank
-
-
30 People Injured When Flight From Istanbul to New York Sees Severe Turbulence
-
Airports Scramble to Handle Drone Incidents
-
Denver-Bound Flight Returns to LAX After Fumes Reported on Plane; 1 Passenger Transported to Hospital
-
Turbulence Injures 30 People on Flight From Istanbul to New York
-
All 5 Freeway Lanes Reopen in Burbank Almost 15 Hours After Wild Pursuit, Standoff
-
-
Missing N.Y. Couple Likely Died After Car Plunged Into Ocean on Way to Dominican Republic Airport
-
LAX Expansion Plan Would Bring New Passenger Terminal East of Sepulveda Boulevard
-
Van Nuys Man Pleads Guilty in $10M Scam That Stole Properties From Financially Distressed Homeowners