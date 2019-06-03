Mother of 3 Dies After Being Swept Over Waterfall Near Lake Tahoe While Taking Photo

Authorities have identified a 35-year-old California woman who died after she slipped while taking a photograph and was swept over a waterfall near Lake Tahoe.

El Dorado County sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said Monday that Dina Stephanie Espinosa’s body was recovered Friday by Tahoe Truckee Regional Rescue Team divers at Eagle Falls near Emerald Bay.

Prencipe says Espinosa was from Benecia, California.

She was a mother of three, according to a GoFundMe account set up to pay for her funeral and help raise money for her children.

California park rangers and sheriff’s investigators found that Espinosa slipped while reaching for a branch in pools of water and was pushed by rushing water over the edge.

Eagle Falls is in Emerald Bay State Park on the western shore of Lake Tahoe, a few miles from South Lake Tahoe, California.